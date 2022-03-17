Besieged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a powerful plea to the US Congress by video on Wednesday, echoing former British prime pinister Winston Churchill’s wartime address to the same chamber and appealing to Americans to recall their own past traumas, from Pearl Harbor to September 11, 2001.

He challenged US President Joe Biden to show more leadership as Ukraine faces an existential fight against an enemy bent on its annihilation.

“You are the leader of the nation … I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace,” Zelenskyy told Biden, after showing a wrenching video that featured images of bloodied children and bodies thrown into ditches.