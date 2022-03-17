A group run by anti-vaxxers that claims to have raised $282,000 for flood relief is facing questions about how this money is being used.
The group — whose founders have said Lismore’s flooding was planned by the government and which has been promoted by figures such as Pete Evans — raised the money while spreading misinformation about the Red Cross and other charities.
Among the dozens of online appeals calling for help for people affected by floods in Queensland and northern NSW, new group Aussie Helping Hands say they’ve raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in a short time, although Crikey was unable to independently verify this number. Its website lists three people who have espoused anti-vaccine beliefs: David Oneeglio, Dotti Janssen and Hayley Birtles-Eades.
The three began collaborating on Aussie Helping Hands earlier this month. The group’s website — registered under Birtles-Eades’ name — and Facebook page were created a week ago. A domain for the organisation launched a week earlier listed the group as “a unified initiative by awakened Aussies”. The term “awakened” is often used to describe people who have begun to distrust institutions and mainstream media in favour of fringe views.
Oneeglio is a major Australian conspiracy influencer who has emerged as one of the biggest voices in the anti-vaccine, anti-government “freedom” movements. In his many daily vlogs posted to his 70,000 subscribers on Telegram, Oneeglio documents himself travelling to different protests and speaking about various conspiracy theories — including that the Lismore flood, much like the 9/11 terror attacks, was a controlled demolition. He cites the use of a “rain bomb” by meteorologists.
Janssen runs Common Law Australia, a website promoting sovereign citizenry and links to the anti-vax documentary Plandemic and other conspiracy content. Birtles-Eades is the founder of a PR agency who has posted anti-vaccine content on her Telegram account and shared videos on an Instagram account of her interviewing conspiracy theorists such as Fanos Panayides.
The group has been boosted by significant figures in the conspiracy movement, such as disgraced chef Pete Evans, pro-Putin anti-lockdown activist Simeon Boikov (also known as “Aussie Cossack”) and former porn addict and Qantas pilot Graham Hood, who was sacked for refusing to be vaccinated. Posts in online conspiracy and anti-vaccine groups appeal to anti-government sentiment and call for donations to Aussie Helping Hands instead.
Aussie Helping Hands promises to help flood victims by coordinating donations and volunteers. Their pitch is to “avoid management fees typically seen by major charities” and ensure that “financial transactions, both given and received, are documented for transparency”. The group is upfront about not being a charity and that donations to it are not tax-deductible. The do
Organisers for Aussie Helping Hands claim to have “secured” a 300-square-metre commercial space to operate from, but according to one person Crikey spoke to they have been working out of Coraki Fire Station, about 25km from Lismore.
Despite regularly updating their website as donations roll in, the group’s promised record of spending has failed to eventuate so far. Some people following the group have started to raise questions about how the money is being distributed. “This ‘charity’ has some concerning red flags and should be reported — give your money to a proper charity,” wrote one person in the group’s Telegram channel.
Some evidence of the group’s work has been posted to the group’s and some of the founders’ social media accounts. Videos of boxes of supplies have been posted. Two people say they have received some money and volunteering assistance from the group. More than anything, the group has shared dozens of screenshots and requests for help while calling for more donations.
Crikey sent a number of questions about the group’s claims of spending to its email address. Someone operating the account repeatedly promised to respond but never did. It was only after Crikey asked about ways that people who wanted help from the group could make a request that the group added a “register to be helped” section on its website.
The group has fundraised off the back of allegations that charities such as the Red Cross are corrupt or incompetent. Rooted in real criticism about the Red Cross being slow to act and high-profile legal issues around Celeste Barber’s bushfire fundraiser, posts that cite old or inaccurate statistics about these charities accompanied by a call-to-action to donate have gone viral in online conspiracy groups.
One image which was widely shared across Facebook and Twitter falsely claims that $108.9 million of the $147 million raised for the 2019-20 bushfires went missing and that readers should instead give to Aussie Helping Hands. As of March 2, the Red Cross says that 96% of the $242 million raised has been spent, with less than 5% taken for administration costs.
City of Gold Coast councillor William Owen-Jones told the Gold Coast Bulletin that he was flooded with anti-Red Cross conspiracy theories when he posted a link to its fundraiser earlier this week.
Part of this animosity is founded in Red Cross’s support for vaccination. Oneeglio shared a photograph of a television showing celebrity Scott Cam during the Red Cross televised flood appeal with the caption: “this poison pusher sellout is now promoting Red Cross”.
A spokesperson for Red Cross told Crikey its expertise in helping during disasters allows it to cover both the immediate and long-term needs of communities: “Red Cross programs are also underpinned by best practice from around the globe, for example our teams are doing similar work right now in the Ukraine crisis.”
The scale and difficulty of the work that Aussie Helping Hands will need to do to effectively allocate donations appears to be apparent to the group’s founders. In a video, Oneeglio speaks about the group’s inexperience.
“That’s $200,000. None of us have handled this sort of money before. I’ll be real with you. If you give a lot of money and there’s not a lot of eyes on it, who knows?” he said.
Jesus wept. Is there no sinking too low in ANTI-MANDATE people bashing? Do your research. Questioning the red crosses DIRECTION of their donations is an utterly valid thing to do. I am not for one minute suggesting that they misuse their funds – but if you think the money donated to the fire victims, went to the fire victims to alleviate that heart break you saw on the television, then sorry, you’ve been misled. And I’m pretty sure it was Crikey that talked about how large sums of money donated to a specific cause goes into their overall operations budget and doesn’t go anywhere near the victims of a specific disaster. Yep, all I had to do was put red cross in your own crikey search this site and up came the article that CRIKEY wrote on the subject. https://www.crikey.com.au/2020/02/20/bushfire-relief-total-funds-pledged/
I don’t know if they eventually got the help we donated for, but last winter there were STILL people living up in those mountains in tiny caravans and under canvas with no septic tanks.
As a great man once said “suck it up, princess “
Oh here we go. The anti vax princess on her high horse again. If there is one thing we know, it’s that the conspiracy, anti vax crowd have learnt that there is good money to be made with their schtick and no-one to watch how they are spending it. If you want to see how Red Cross spends the monies donated to it, you can go and have a look at their financial reports on their site on or the charities commission (ANCN) site. Come back to me when your little mates have that sort of information freely available.
I grew up horse riding. I love horses. It breaks my heart that they attract so many really awful people, which is why I gave up competing. Very strange thing, that.
Cam, you’re still calling those with misgivings about the COVID vaccine, ‘anti-vaxers’ etc.
Please be specific. you can call them/us the anti-covid-vaccine brigade.
Having had all my vaccinations from triple antigen to yellow fever and beyond, it’s defamatory to refer to me as an anti-vaxxer and if I had the cash I would sue you, not to win, just to hammer your credibility and career into oblivion.
Just the length of vaccine development program is of concern. Not to mention the unfortunate number of co-incidences associated with this disease outbreak, that still, has no certain origin.
Hear hear Billy and I’ll darned well join you. Class action coming up – I wonder if we’d get a legal firm to take us on? lol! I actually ran a workshop helping people get rid of their fears around the Covid vaccinations so that they could make a choice free of fear – and I am still dramatically anti-mandate and I am fed up to the back teeth with being media bashed.
The class action thing was a joke when I wrote it – but I wonder if we COULD take the media to account on this issue? Hmmm…
I don’t think calling someone an anti-vaxxer would be considered defamatory, even if it isn’t quite accurate.
I’m not sure Woopwoop, isn’t something that causes pain and suffering actionable? And yeah I’m still smiling…
They will 8nvoke the Truth Defence.
How can to have a class action when vaccines are mixed up. Do you sue everyone?
Just sue Cam or his editor.
Looking at Cam I don’t think he owns much at the moment.
LOL. A phone and a train ticket?
Again… joking… but hey maybe they’d think about the hatred and divisiveness they’re fostering?
I’m not anti-vax but I would have concerns if I had young children being forced to vaccinate with unknown long term effects of rushed out vaccines. 80 years into the future is a long time, 20 years for older people not so much of a concern.
See, I’d be concerned about a new virus with unknown long term effects (but the ones that are known are horrific) not vaccines that have proven to be very safe and effective.
Jimbo, a vaild concern re new virus(es). Not sure about the proven safe and effective vaccine call though. I just don’t have that level of certainty and the data certainly doesn’t provide that level of certainty. Perhaps it’s my scientific training to embrace scepticism as a core value. Plus we are in the age of misinformation. So who really knows.
No point talking sense to these people. They are hate mongers and spreaders of lies. Sad little people who will believe some random on Youtube over scientists and medical people and the evidence of our own eyes ie people aren’t dropping dead due to the vaccine. The sooner they drop off, the better. They have made the world a much nastier place.
No one is being forced to vaccinate least of all children. These lies do not help your cause. Please provide examples of long term effects of vaccines because I haven’t heard of any
I don’t have a cause and both of know nothing about long term effects.
Does that make sense on your planet? Because it doesn’t on this one interestingly there seems to be 5 others with you. Must be a big closet.
I struggle with the sneering arrogance of righteous certainty so written.
Billy, you write about “credibility” or lack of it in others but then reveal that although you are sceptical of the safety or effectiveness of Covid vaccines you have taken them anyway. WTF?
Oh grow up. You and your little mates are the ones promoting hatred. It doesn’t get much more hateful than throwing in your lot with those I won’t name because the bot doesn’t like them. That’s how nasty they are, they can’t even be named. I’m sure you fly the flag in secret, don’t you?
Come on, the doors to old parliament house won’t burn themselves you know.
Sorry Tony, the joke was about suing the MEDIA for their constant deliberate misrepresentation.
Hint: the only legal firms you would get to take you on are the very dodgy ones whose lawyers can no longer practice. That’s the sort of lawyers people like you attract.
No you wouldn’t win, because just like ‘rape apologist’, ‘anti-vaxxer’ has a meaning beyond the literal meaning of the words; it is known to be the name for a person who is against the covid vaccine. I prefer the term ‘idiot’ myself.
Well I didn’t know that Jimbo so maybe I am an idiot? And even though I am double covid shot with Astridanjennifer I feel like an idiot for getting it done. Well not really. Follow the money. It’s what I do.
Big hugs to you Jimbo! I love a healthy discussion and disparate views. I think that was my point – that the media itself has made the term anti-vaxxer derogatory AND applied it to people who are not remotely anti vaccination. And their use of the word and articles like this one (so many of them!) cause divisiveness and hatred and harm.
Well then what is your problem? These mRNA vaccines were first used to create an Ebola vaccine in 2013, this is not a new development in that sense. The research has been taking place for over 20 years. The polio vaccine was developed in 2 years 6 months back in 1955. Polio had roughly the same incidence of fatality killing about 1% of those who had detectable disease. I think you are just a bunch of wusses, real men just harden up and take the vaccine. I just don’t get why you are such girl’s blouses about this.
I wonder if these charlatans will refuse to vaccinate themselves against watet and mosquito-borne diseases in flood-affected regions.
Japanese encephalitis might change their position.
Vaccines for Japanese encephalitis have been around since the 1930’s so I think there’s been plenty of time for long term side effects to have been documented. That means people have the actual information to make up their minds.
“ refuse to vaccinate ”
Or tetanus
Let’s hope not.
I don’t think the victims of the flood care much whether aid donors are pro or anti vax. I have no reason to doubt that the Red Cross is doing as much as they can. I also have little doubt that Aussie Helping Hands means to do the right thing. I don’t agree with their view on vaccination, but that has nothing to do with this! The Libs came to Lismore, had a look around and talked a lot of ‘standing shoulder to shoulder’ and ‘no expense spared’ kind of language. It took a week for reality to kick in, but here we are again! Too little too late and if you don’t live in a liberal seat, nothing.
I’m with you Need. Well said.
Sorry, damned auto- correct … should read Bref not Need (•‿•)
They probably spent it on hydochloroquine, or maybe a Pete evens magic lava lamp.