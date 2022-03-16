Last night in ratings the biggest splashes were Married at First Sight, 1.26 million nationally, The Hundred with Andy Lee, 659,000, and A Current Affair, 991,000, making it an easy win for Nine again. Seven was left in the distance and searching for SAS Australia -- oh, there it is, with only 585,000 and beaten by The Doghouse Australia on Ten with 609,000. Simpler, cheaper and better entertainment.

SAS Australia looks like herding cats (as does MAFS when you think about it). Freddy Mercury: the Final Act on the ABC at 8.30pm pulled in 488,000 -- seen much of it before, still great, and the music…

Tonight the men's AFL 2022 starts with Melbourne v the Doggies, just as the women’s competition is reaching the pointy end. Seven’s rubbish ratings start to 2022 will be saved by the three or four times a week injection of AFL fans, just as it has been for years.