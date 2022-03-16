Crisis mode Crikey has long covered the abject crisis shaking the aged care sector to rubble -- the awful death toll and the workforce shortages. A tipster has told us one of the methods the government is trying to use to ameliorate the issue: you guessed it, unpaid labour. The tipster got in contact via Twitter to show us an email going round at the beginning of the week spruiking the government's "Re-engaging volunteers into residential aged care facilities program", a program encouraging volunteers to return to aged care facilities to provide "time-limited non-clinical support" to residents (emphasis added by tipster):
Putin on the Ritz This must make the great truth-telling patriot Tucker Carlson very proud -- a hostile foreign government is extremely keen on him. Via Mother Jones, a memo from the Kremlin from the early stages of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been leaked. And it had one clear directive for state-friendly media: get that lovely Tucker Carlson on.
It is essential to use as much as possible fragments of broadcasts of the popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who sharply criticizes the actions of the United States [and] NATO, their negative role in unleashing the conflict in Ukraine, [and] the defiantly provocative behavior from the leadership of the Western countries and NATO towards the Russian Federation and towards President Putin, personally ...
