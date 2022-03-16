Crisis mode Crikey has long covered the abject crisis shaking the aged care sector to rubble -- the awful death toll and the workforce shortages. A tipster has told us one of the methods the government is trying to use to ameliorate the issue: you guessed it, unpaid labour. The tipster got in contact via Twitter to show us an email going round at the beginning of the week spruiking the government's "Re-engaging volunteers into residential aged care facilities program", a program encouraging volunteers to return to aged care facilities to provide "time-limited non-clinical support" to residents (emphasis added by tipster):

Putin on the Ritz This must make the great truth-telling patriot Tucker Carlson very proud -- a hostile foreign government is extremely keen on him. Via Mother Jones, a memo from the Kremlin from the early stages of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been leaked. And it had one clear directive for state-friendly media: get that lovely Tucker Carlson on.