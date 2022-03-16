Scott Morrison might be hoping he can take his turn at being Lazarus and rise from the opinion polls to secure another term as prime minister. But looking at this election -- the only poll that counts -- even a triple bypass is unlikely to deliver victory.

That’s because of a confluence brought on by the government’s poor performance, pockets of power being wielded by minor parties, and the substantial challenges being faced by voters in this election.

Certainly in Queensland -- which delivered victory to the Coalition last time -- its support has peaked and it would be quite incredible for Morrison to match the vote he received three years ago.