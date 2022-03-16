Might Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine put a broom through the nationalist-populist extremes of French electoral politics?

The pro-Putinism of three candidates in next month's presidential elections has made them look like imposters -- aspiring emperors, and an empress, suddenly unclothed.

On what might be called a Trumpian-type far right, Putin idolisers Eric Zemmour and Marine Le Pen, and on the far left, firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon, have for years sympathised with, excused and even pleaded the cause of Russia’s predatory autocrat.