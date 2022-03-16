The lightning pace of businesses boycotting Russia over the invasion of Ukraine means corporate activism on social and political issues will never be the same.

Official sanctions in support of global diplomacy are nothing new -- though never on this scale. But the scope and speed of businesses cutting ties with Russia has set a new benchmark for how individual companies can respond to a cause.

In the midst of Ukraine's military and humanitarian crisis, it seems almost quaint that corporate boards were so recently agonising over whether to lend their business weight to high-profile issues such as vaccine mandates or climate change or Black Lives Matter or same-sex marriage. Such hesitancy appears to have been swept aside in the righteous rush to isolate Russia.