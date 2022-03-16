Prime Minister Scott Morrison is considering defying the lessons of history by reducing the excise motorists pay on increasingly expensive petrol. Sounds logical, but anyone with memories ancient enough to recall the trauma of petrol prices threatening to push past $1 a litre might also remember it is a doomed attempt at relief.

And it certainly is not the time for the Liberals to again pose their cherished question: “What would John Howard do?”

Twenty-one years ago, Howard was in electoral trouble. Not as much as Morrison is now, but still significant. Like now, the household cost of living jumps were a central issue. Those rises are more acute today, with some grocery items feared to rise 10%.