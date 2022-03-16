The sudden and sad death of Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching has been the occasion for a pretty extraordinary display of politicking within the Labor Party, and the usual gormless amnesia in the mainstream media.

Kitching, 52, in a high-pressure job, taking medication for a thyroid problem, died of a heart attack between meetings in the interminable process of selecting Labor's Victoria Senate list.

From the moment her death was announced, her allies in the subsection of the right were framing it as the product of "bullying" by other factions who had been trying to remove her from the Senate list and had earlier excluded her from the tactics committee.