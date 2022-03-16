A rapid parliamentary inquiry into social media has endorsed a continued expansion of the responsibilities and resources of Australia's internet regulator, the eSafety commissioner, and recommended several future investigations and reviews of online harms.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the inquiry at the end of last year and the House of Representatives Select Committee on Social Media and Online Safety has published the results of an inquiry into online harms faced by Australians on social media.

The report makes 26 recommendations. Many recommend further reviews and research, including the permanent establishment of a House standing committee on internet, online safety and technological matters.