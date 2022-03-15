It was easily Nine’s night, even with Married At First Sight down to 1.325 million from Sunday night (because Monday night is when the egos rest). But that may be because Seven wasn’t in the race -- SAS Australia could only manage 518,000 nationally and The Amazing Race 216,000 for two hours from 8.40pm, which is close to "fade to black".

It was an abysmal night for Seven, seeing as its hour of news was the most watched program with an average of 1.530 million for the 6-7pm period. The audience just tailed off after Home and Away, with 825,000 from 7 to 7.30pm. Over on Ten, Australian Survivor with 627,000 accounted for SAS Australia.

The ABC ran second from 7.30pm to 9.35pm -- 7.30 with 861,000, Four Corners with 791,000, Australian Story with 788,000 and Media Watch with 741,000.