In a storyline that would feel appropriate in a political satire written by Armando Iannucci, the Prime Minister and Cabinet’s (PM&C) Women’s Network logo has been taken down from the department’s website after numerous Twitter users pointed out that it looked like a dick and balls.
Here it is, just in case you thought this was another Twitter blow-up:
Twitter users were quick to point out that not only was this logo incredibly degrading to women but that there is also no way that the design was accidental.
