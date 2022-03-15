The word “oligarch” is defined by Wikipedia as “a power structure where control resides in a small number of people”. In the Russian context it has now been widely accepted as describing powerful billionaires who are close to Vladimir Putin.
Australia has a similar-sized economy to Russia and in recent years we have also seen an explosion in the number of local billionaires, many of whom have benefited from government regulation or licences, particularly access to mineral resources.
While the likes of Gina Rinehart and Clive Palmer have got staggeringly rich on WA iron ore, they don’t control major ASX listed companies.
However, a quick scan through the top 50 ASX listed companies by market capitalisation, as published in The Weekend Australian, reveals companies influenced by the following rich listers:
8. Fortescue Metals: Chairman and founder Andrew Forrest controls the company with a 36% stake worth more than $20 billion and is now busily snapping up iconic Australian businesses such as RM Williams, driving much of the clean energy debate and hiring powerful political and government figures like Malcolm Turnbull and Reserve Bank deputy governor Guy Debelle. He acts like an oligarch.
13. Goodman Group: Long-time CEO Greg Goodman has been running the world’s biggest industrial property owner and manager for more than a decade and owns about $900 million worth of shares, although the market cap is now a whopping $40 billion so he only has about 2.25%. Keeps a low profile. Goodman doesn’t make any political donations.
18. Aristocrat Leisure: Despite no longer having board representation, the seven sons of 98-year-old founder Len Ainsworth collectively still own about 15% which is worth around $3.5 billion. Len has been influencing permissive poker machine policies in the world’s biggest gambling nation since NSW first legalised his self-described “mouse traps” in 1956.
22. REA Group: The Murdoch family control the owner of realestate.com.au through News Corp’s 61% stake which is currently worth around $10 billion. The Murdoch oligarchs are worth about $30 billion in total and own about 15% of News Corp’s overall shares (but control it through gerrymandered ownership of around 40% of the votes) so only about 5% of the family’s wealth is tied up in REA.
23. Sonic Healthcare: The great pathology consolidator has created several rich listers, including founder and former chairman Michael Boyd. Relies on enormous government funding to prosper and has been enriched by COVID as its market capitalisation is now $16 billion.
31. Ramsay Healthcare: Another big beneficiary of public health spending which has seen the charitable foundation of the late founder Paul Ramsay (who was a golfing buddy of John Howard) sit on a pile of shares worth more than $4 billion. The overall company is currently capitalised at almost $14 billion.
33. Resmed: Founder of the sleep disorder company Dr Peter Farrell remains chair and his son is the CEO. They haven’t retained a substantial stake in what is a now a global $48 billion company but they are still worth hundreds of millions.
35. Computershare: Founder Chris Morris stepped off the board last year but is a billionaire and remains the second largest shareholder after Australian Super with a 5.3% stake worth $700 million in the $13 billion company.
37. Endeavour Group: Billionaire pokies baron Bruce Mathieson is a director and the largest shareholder with almost 15% of the enormous hotels and liquor business spun off by Woolworths last year, which operates around 12,500 pokies machines in 300 pubs across Australia.
38. Reece Australia: The three Melbourne-based Wilson brothers — Alan, John and Bruce — collectively own 56% of Australia’s biggest plumbing supplies business and this stake is worth $6.7 billion. However, they stick to plumbing rather than throwing their weight around politically so is fairer to call them billionaires rather than oligarchs.
44. TPG Telecom: Used to be directly controlled by two billionaires, David Teoh and Robert Millner, until they merged with Hutchison-Vodafone to scale up and take on Optus and Telstra. Teoh was diluted down to 14% and quit as chairman of the combined outfit last year while Millner’s conglomerate, Soul Pattinson, now only controls 12.6% but he retains a seat on the board.
48: Seek: Founded by the Bassat brothers, Paul and Andrew, who are now collectively close to being worth $1 billion after more than 20 years of hard work and success. Also brought in James Packer’s then conglomerate PBL as a 25% shareholder before Seek floated in 2005, although he foolishly sold out at $5.05 raising $440 million in 2009. Seek shares closed at $28.53 yesterday, giving it a market cap of almost $10 billion.
Outside the top 50 you have arguably two of the best known genuine oligarchs in Australia, James Packer and Kerry Stokes. Packer is poised to cash in his 36% stake in Crown Resorts and pocket $3.3 billion if the Blackstone takeover is approved, ending a multi-generation run of power and prominent business dealings by his family.
Stokes started out trying to emulate James’ father Kerry Packer but ended up doing better and is arguably the most powerful figure in Perth through his ownership of the monopoly West Australian newspaper and the highest rating television station.
Like many of the Russian oligarchs, Packer and Stokes enjoy the finer things in life such as superyachts, private planes, great access to politicians and extravagant property holdings all over the world.
Is it fair to call Australian billionaires oligarchs? Let us know your thoughts by writing to [email protected]. Please include your full name to be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity.
Hmmm….
The power structure is an oligarchy – as distinct from “oligarch” an individual ruler in that system?
The proof reader or editor must be having a day off. I have made similar comments about the first Heydon article, above.
I think he/she has been retrenched long ago.
You mean that there once was one employed?
No sign of it in my long reading.
Each of the above ‘names’ together, ajnabi . . . could re-establish, return our Nation from whence they gained their wealth, to what we once were. A proud Nation based upon “A fair go for ALL”.
Stephen was making the point that they are ready, and willing, to interfere.
They referenced Wikipedia – “Oligarch, a member of an oligarchy, a power structure where control resides in a small number of people.” Oligarch and oligarchy are probably new words to a lot of Australians, I’ve gone 6 decades without coming across these words, I didn’t read enough. If you don’t understand these already, this could be interpreted the way it was. I think it was right of them to define what oligarch means but the the omitted words changed the definition from ambiguous to wrong. Nevertheless, Australians should be disturbed about the modern trend weakening our democracy, shifting more to oligarchy.
Not all real wealth and influence in Australia ‘glitters’, or Is visible through the ASX.
Any comparison of our economies should inlclude the blackmarkets. Russias is much bigger than ours.
Good point, my gardener would like to disagree but with all the rain he’s flat chat and not happy.
Not for a moment describing Mike Cannon-Brookes as an oligarch, but surprised that he and co-founder Scott Farquhar didn’t get a mention given they are routinely described as billionaires and Cannon-Brookes has been openly activist about climate change.
Susan….the reason that Cannon-Brooks and Farquhar should not get a mention in an article like this is that they made their money honestly doing legitimate business, as opposed to many others in Australia who have relied on politically derived protections to give them an oligopolistic market advantage, and/or made their money with the help of politically sanctioned theft of public assets.
We can all be thankful that the obscene rich buy mattresses to hide their ill-gotten loot. Not for them the long and difficult process of building a business, and on the way providing jobs, generating wealth and incomes which the governments then raid to provide the life we thought we should enjoy.
However Australia doesn’t have a good track history of value-adding (the most potent form of wealth generation) so we are stuck with exporting unenhanced rust, grain and animals, and burdening our youth with an unsustainable housing market; what is it with feet and bullets? We have long surpassed that old joke about identifying a plane load of Poms (one hour later and it’s still whining). The simple fact is we should have, given all of our advantages, thousands of billionaires. We just never had the impetus to get out of the mindset created by our once being a colony – for Britain – who treated her Empire as a raw material provider for them to turn into stuff that sells for many multiples of its raw material base value. The foundation story of the USA is all about that narrative (and making businessmen out of straw-chawing farm boys) and how they used Britain’s two wars against them and economic blockades and turned it into a success story. With some very timely assistance from Adam Smith.
Central to any economic imbalance is government interference: through land grants, favourable tax treatment, exclusive trading status, or government contracts. Every politician has a price and they always sell low. The USA also went down that road and the era of the Robber Barons was the result – who returned the favour when they were needed to bail out their government. With what grace was not recorded. Since then the mantle of who’s the richest Yank is a daily struggle. Croesus would be laughing.
The lesson is that capitalism works best when the government gets out of the way, their ham-fisted and cheese-headed ways of doing things has reduced the nett wealth Australia could have enjoyed starting out from the moment we realised we weren’t transplanted Englishmen any more (either Gallipoli, or Singapore should have been enough). A few wine-makers and hearing-aid makers are carrying the entire burden, along with some Hong Kong dollar catchers.
A trifle simplistic but an overview. Our governments are traditionally incompetent and we need to reverse the flow of tax dollars and regulations so L’il Brad and Ugly Sophie can use their inspired ideas to make money.
Stephen is on the right track, our oligarchs are ready to screw down on governments, especially in the area of inanity known as the response to Global Warming.
Using the correct method of PPP Russian economy is 4.13 trillion while Australia is 1.13 trillion. This is why Russia builds a lot more stuff* than we do.