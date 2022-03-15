So much for that. The grand idea of adapting the law of negligence to protect us and future generations from the ravages of climate change has been consigned to the dustbin of legal innovations by the Full Court of the Federal Court of Australia.

The court delivered its unanimous verdict this morning, overturning the revolutionary judgment by Justice Bromberg in May 2021, in which he found that the minister for the environment has “a duty to take reasonable care to avoid causing personal injury to [children under the age of 18] when deciding under…the EPBC Act, to approve or not approve” a coalmine extension.

The minister, Sussan Ley, was considering a mine expansion in NSW under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act. She has statutory duties to take environmental considerations into account. The judge found that, beyond these, she also has a duty at general law to consider the impact of her decision on children and, specifically, the future viability of the environment in which they’d like to continue living.