The potential for the normalisation of pork-barrelling has emerged as an election issue after it was revealed Labor is promising $750 million in community projects in the lead-up to the expected mid-May election.

These projects, which The Sydney Morning Herald reports today would benefit “dozens” of electorates including marginal seats, bring to mind the so-called “sports rorts” affair of 2019.

The Coalition government has been accused of favouring electorally sensitive seats in the distribution of $102 million in grants to sporting organisations. Labor argues its pledges are normal electioneering.