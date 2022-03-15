This piece is part two in a series. For the full series go here.
When Dyson Heydon AC QC retired as a High Court judge in 2013, aged 70, it was as an eminent jurist with an international reputation.
Nine years later, his legal pre-eminence has been overshadowed by a different reputation: as a sexual harasser of young females in the prestigious court and university where he presided.
