An announcement on Australia’s intake of Ukrainian refugees is expected this week, with 3000 visas already granted to Ukrainians since the invasion began. But it’s difficult to know what to expect given this country's recent history of brutal border policies. As Crikey’s Bernard Keane advocates for a mass intake of Ukrainian refugees, here’s a breakdown of Australia’s history of migration amid conflict overseas.

World War II

Prior to having any formalised migration act or refugee policy, Australia selected 170,700 displaced people from camps across Europe to come to Australia in the aftermath of World War II. This program saw a continual influx of European immigrants from 1945 to 1952.

Notably, the Migration Act was established in 1958, and the final remnants of the White Australia policy was abolished in 1973.