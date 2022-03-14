When Ukrainian defence forces encounter a suspected Russian saboteur passing himself off as a Ukrainian, they usually ask him to say the Ukrainian word for a type of local bread: "palyanitsya". Almost invariably the suspect betrays his nationality and politics by pronouncing it with a different ending: "palyanitsa".

Similarly, in World War II, the Dutch resistance would ask German spies to say the name of the seaside town of Scheveningen. In Dutch, the first syllable is pronounced "skheh"; in German, it’s "sheh".

It’s an age-old practice: an account of the first pronunciation test to identify enemies, known as a shibboleth, is mentioned in the Bible.