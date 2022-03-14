Ad blitz Crikey has long noted the great generosity of various government departments when it comes to Coalition policy. In 2019 Treasury sang the praises of the government building a "better tax system ... so hard‑working Australians can keep more of their money … Better for you, better for business, better for Australians.” And who can forget the relentless (and highly misleading) positivity of the "Australia's Making Positive Energy" campaign, which cost it (or more accurately us) $26,000 a week.

And now, as pointed out by veteran journo and sometimes Crikey writer Malcolm Farr, The Canberra Times has a giant ad explaining "Australia's Economic Plan”. Sure, it reads suspiciously like an election pitch (point one is "keeping taxes low, because money in your pocket eases the cost of living") but it's not authorised by the Liberal Party, or even a specific department, but just "the Australian Government".

Back in 2019, we asked whether the Treasury campaign complied with Commonwealth advertising regulations that “government campaigns must not be conducted for party political purposes” and that “campaigns must be presented in objective language and be free of political argument”, and found the paperwork was all in order -- indeed, it suits both parties for these rules to be fairly flexible. So we can look forward to a lot more of this kind of thing over the next few months.