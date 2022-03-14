The news that Anthony Albanese is neck-and-neck with Scott Morrison as the nation's preferred prime minister would have earned a few smiles from Labor hopefuls. But polling experts warn against focusing too much on this over other measures.

On Sunday night The Australian released the results of its latest Newspoll that found 42% of respondents thought the opposition leader would make a better PM than Morrison, with 16% uncommitted.

The poll, conducted by YouGov between Wednesday and Saturday last week with a sample of 1520 people, also had Labor maintaining its previous lead with a 6% primary vote advantage over the Coalition.