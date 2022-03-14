Here’s a quick quiz: who said this in the House of Representatives budget debate just before 6pm on May 28, 2008?

"The [Rudd] government wants to watch fuel prices; we would actually like to cut them by cutting fuel excise, by actually reducing taxes. That is one way of actually reducing prices, but this seems to be lost on those opposite. The Coalition has form on cutting taxes on petrol and diesel: a 6.7 cent a litre cut on excise in 2000 and a further 1.5% cut in 2001. There was also the abolition of indexation, which all meant that today petrol prices in this country are 20 cents a litre less than they would have been were it not for those measures introduced by the Howard government.”

The speaker was a promising (in his own mind) member of the then federal opposition who went on to keep the boats out, give coal a parliamentary debut, couldn’t hold a hose and repeatedly went missing when Australia was in crisis.