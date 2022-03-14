Two months out from an election, the Morrison government faces a serious cost-of-living crisis, with petrol prices spiralling and common household goods becoming more expensive. Fuel is now at $2.20 a litre and tipped to rise to $2.50.

The federal budget is due two weeks from tomorrow and will give Treasurer Josh Frydenberg a chance to reset and find ways to at least symbolically try to alleviate cost-of-living pressures.

But with war in Ukraine pushing up global commodity prices, and the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, economists say the government has few levers left to ease the blow of a crisis largely beyond its control.