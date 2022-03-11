Nine won the night: the NRL returned, Penrith easily whacking the Manly mob, with 655,000 watching on Nine and 258,000 on Foxtel (we have no figures for Foxtel sports streamer Kayo).

But Gogglebox Australia on Ten rated better, with 795,000 from 8.30 to 9.30pm.

Today’s audience popped back over 300,000 nationally from Wednesday’s surprise fall; the audience boost, courtesy of the Ukraine conflict and the local floods, for morning and evening news broadcasts vanished completely.