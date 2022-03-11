The board of the Perth-based Esther Foundation has issued a public statement apologising for the abuse of young girls over nearly 20 years, and vowing to do better. Here is the statement in full.

Statement from the Board of the Esther Foundation

Over the past few weeks the Board of the Esther Foundation has heard accounts in the media from several women who have been through our rehabilitation program. Hearing these personal stories and allegations has been extremely distressing and confronting to us, as the conduct they describe does not reflect our vision or purpose. We sincerely and without reservation apologise to these women and any others who have been hurt or have experienced abuse in any form. The safety and well-being of our participants is and will be our number one priority in the provision of our program and the handling of any complaint.

Our Foundation today is a very different organisation to what it was at the time of the events described by these accounts. Over two years ago, the Esther Foundation underwent a complete overhaul. We parted company with the founder and former managing director, reorganised our programs and implemented strict quality, safety and best practice procedures. As part of the restructure we have appointed new board members and engaged a new executive team and qualified personnel to deliver the best care to program participants.

While the Esther Foundation of today has evolved, we are determined to deal with the past. We stand in support of any former resident who has suffered hurt, abuse or anguish. We are taking decisive steps to learn more about what happened in the years under the former leadership, bring resolution to anyone affected where this is possible, and to ensure the safety and well-being of all of our current and future participants. To this end we support the call of Minister McGurk for any former resident with grievances to contact her. We also urge anyone who has any allegations of possible criminal behaviour to report this to the police. We will work with the minister’s office and any other investigation in an open and transparent manner.

Furthermore, we have resolved to appoint an independent and suitably qualified person to manage a dedicated complaints process for anyone who feels ready to share their personal story with us, so we can assist them in any way we can. We understand it may be difficult — even traumatic — for those hurt in the past to come to us, but we can assure each one that they will be treated with respect, compassion, and understanding, and in confidence. As we work through the processes to help and support former residents, we will respect their privacy.

It is heartbreaking to us that trust was broken between former residents and the Esther Foundation, and our goal is to restore that trust. The heart of the Esther Foundation is to assist women through trauma and crisis situations including addiction and domestic violence. The Esther Foundation is continually seeking ways to improve the program and ensure best practices are followed at all times. We strive to always partner with appropriately trained professionals and organisations and we are commencing a process to obtain appropriate accreditation to continue to support our program for the benefit of our current and future participants.

