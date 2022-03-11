Given the war on Ukraine and a federal government seemingly eager to have an election fought on national security grounds, Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s Lowy Institute address on Monday was more carefully scrutinised that one might normally expect for a speech on foreign policy.

But the speech was truly notable for Morrison’s epiphany on international cooperation as a means of tackling global issues. Nowhere was this clearer than in his remarks discussing Russia’s war on Ukraine and the rise of China, where his support for the international rules-based order, and the diplomacy necessary to sustain it, took centre stage.

Eager to cast himself at the forefront of international collaborative efforts to confront what he deemed an “arc of autocracy”, Morrison announced millions of dollars in military aid for Ukraine and 7500 visas for Ukrainian refugees, and trumpeted his government’s diplomatic liaisons with world leaders.