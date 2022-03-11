Many of the numerous commentators on the Russia-Ukraine war who wouldn't know their Glock from their Arsenov (which includes this correspondent) seem to be very confident in pronouncing the Russian campaign to be a failure.

This seems to be based on a presumption, on little evidence, that Putin had expected a rapid victory somewhere between the 1990-1991 US invasion of Kuwait to drive out the Iraqi army (four days), and the 2003 invasion of Iraq proper (four weeks).

The invasion of Ukraine is now in its third week. Four weeks is ludicrously short for any invasion, so if that was expected it is a measure of the delusional space to which Putin is said to have retreated. More likely, it is the ever more rapid circulation of the news cycle which has shifted our expectations of a narrative.