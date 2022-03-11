On January 21, 1990, 450,000 Ukrainians joined hands to form a human chain. The unbroken line ran 700 kilometres from Kyiv to Lviv. It marked the 71st anniversary of Act Zluky, the Unification Act, that gave birth to a briefly sovereign Ukraine.

The protesters demanded independence from the Soviet Union. The following year, after a referendum backed by 92% of Ukrainians, they regained their freedom. Vladimir Putin wants to take it away. Having spent 20 years subverting Ukrainian independence, he has gone for broke. He will fail.

Wars are fought to secure political objectives. Victory is not decided by casualty counts or cities destroyed. It is determined by which side achieves its aims.