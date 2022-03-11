Yesterday Peter Dutton dropped an image on his Twitter feed announcing Australia’s latest military build-up, which put him front and centre and relegating a blurred-out Scott Morrison to the background.

Whether or not the defence minister’s social media team puts much thought into such things, the optics were clear -- Dutton positioning himself as the driving force on national security matters, and the natural successor to Morrison for the Liberal leadership should the unthinkable happen.

Dutton’s cheeky bit of visual play came amid yet another tough week for a government that seems forever on the back foot during moments of crisis.