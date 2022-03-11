This week CERAWeek returned.

It takes its name from Cambridge Energy Research Associates (CERA), which started it back in 1983, and is now one of the world's biggest energy summits. Heads of state and captains of industry meet in Houston, Texas, each year to discuss "what’s ahead for global energy markets, geopolitics, and technology". So, naturally, what with sanctions being imposed on Russia and the effects they're having on global energy markets, this year featured a series of Broadway musical numbers about fracking and energy transition.

Sadly CERAWeek Sings! is not one of the website's "On Demand Highlights", nor, unaccountably, have any of the many news reports on the event covered it. I only know it happened thanks to The New Republic’s Kate Aronoff (and frankly, if she hadn't filmed chunks of it on her phone, I'd suspect they'd hired another Stephen Glass-style fantasist).