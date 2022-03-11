Sing along with the Chelsea Football Club diehards to the tune of "Robin Hood":
Abramovich, Abramovich, buys all the men.
Tells you everything you need to know about how sports-washing works. It cleanses the most murky of reputations of the world’s billionaire class while it corrupts football fans’ love of the game into an oligarchical popularity-building contest.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.