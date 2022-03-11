Note: this article mentions child sexual abuse.

The Esther Foundation, a Pentecostal-linked organisation given millions of dollars in Morrison government grants before the 2019 election, has apologised for the abuse of women and girls who attended its rehab program and has promised to cooperate with any police investigation into possible criminal conduct.

The foundation’s public apology comes after a weeks-long Crikey investigation which has revealed widespread allegations of religious-based abuse, with girls as young as 14 being subjected to exorcisms and hours-long prayer meetings to drive out “demons” as treatment for addiction and mental health issues.

Earlier this week Crikey also revealed allegations of sexual abuse and harassment of girls who were under the care of the facility and had no stable home to go to.

In its statement, the board of the Perth-based foundation said that reading the accounts of former residents “over the past few weeks” had been “extremely distressing and confronting to us”.

“We sincerely and without reservation apologise to these women and any others who have been hurt or have experienced abuse in any form.

“While the Esther Foundation of today has evolved, we are determined to deal with the past. We stand in support of any former resident who has suffered hurt, abuse or anguish.”

It supported former residents reporting their “grievances” to the West Australian Minister for Women’s Interests and Child Protection, Simone McGurk, who had asked that current and past residents contact her directly more than a fortnight ago after Crikey’s stories.

“We also urge anyone who has any allegations of possible criminal behaviour to report this to the police,” the statement said. “We will work with the minister’s office and any other investigation in an open and transparent manner.

“Furthermore, we have resolved to appoint an independent and suitably qualified person to manage a dedicated complaints process for anyone who feels ready to share their personal story with us.”

McGurk told Crikey that “a number of women” had taken up her offer to get in touch with her.

“The claims they are making are disturbing and I am seeking further advice on the issues they have raised,” she said.

She also urged the women to “report their experiences to police to ensure any criminal matters can be fully investigated”.

Former Esther residents remain wary

The Esther board said it was “heartbreaking” that “trust was broken” between former residents and the foundation and that its goal was to “restore that trust”.

But former resident Jasmin Brennan said she found it hard to “really hard” to accept the apology because “we were so used to the lying and deceit” at Esther under its founder and previous manager, Patricia Lavater, who left the foundation after an internal audit in 2020.

Brennan entered the Esther facility in 2018 when she was 15, suffering from anxiety, depression and an eating disorder. She’s now 19 and still coming to terms with the abuse she alleged occurred. She is one of dozens of former Esther residents who have contacted Crikey.

“We saw how Patricia warped the truth all the time,” she said. “The horrific acts and allegations I have been reading in Crikey are not only true, but the majority would just be your average Tuesday.”

Cara Phillips attended Esther more than 10 years ago and has led efforts to gain justice and accountability for former residents. She provided a 20-page dossier of complaints to Esther’s then new board and management two years ago.

She says that while it was “nice, and also expedient” for the foundation to decide to issue a public apology, she doubted it would lead to genuine action.

“The board was made clearly aware of the situation of the past back then,” she said. “Dozens of us spent months coming to tell our stories. I have emails confirming that this is what happened.

“We’ve been here before. It didn’t achieve anything last time. Why would now be different?”

WA government should seek out former residents

Phillips says she appreciated McGurk’s invitation but wants the government to “initiate a process” for seeking out the women who were affected.

“Speaking out when you have been conditioned that you are evil and possibly going to hell for doing so takes a lot of courage,” she said. “If the government was able to follow up the ex-residents to ask them of their experience, this would make the the process less onerous on the survivors.

“I see the Esther apology as an attempt to shut down a problem, which is us, the survivors. I and the other ex-residents who are speaking out about the abuse we experienced are forever grateful to all of those who have enabled us to tell our story.”

Survivors of abuse can find support by calling Bravehearts at 1800 272 831. The Kids Helpline is 1800 55 1800. In an emergency, call 000.

If you or someone you know is affected by sexual assault or violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au.

For anyone seeking help, Lifeline is on 13 11 14 and Beyond Blue is on 1300 22 4636. In an emergency, call 000.