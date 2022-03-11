In the provocatively named How Democracies Die, Harvard political scientists Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt explain how once in power, our elected representatives can destroy the democratic system that delivered them power.

Their concern was not abstract. Even in 2018, when the book was published, Americans were already witnessing Donald Trump’s authoritarian tendencies, though it’s taken filings from the “one-six” committee to clarify how advanced and serious Trump’s efforts were to stay in office, despite losing at the polls.

But for Levitsky and Ziblatt, the Trump problem -- my terminology, not theirs -- began even earlier than the day in 2016 when the 45th president was sworn in. It started with the failure of the Republican Party to stop him getting on the ballot in the first place.