Married at First Sight was second nationally, with 1.4 million viewers, meaning it was Nine’s night as Seven goes MIA, as does Ten.

The news surge from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the floods in south-east Queensland, northern NSW and Sydney vanished for good with figures for morning and evening news broadcasts back to "normal".

Except for one. For some unexplained reason, the audience for Nine’s Today slumped from 324,000/224,000 on Tuesday to 240,000/171,000 on Wednesday. Sunrise’s figures were not affected, nor was News Breakfast or the ABC morning news -- which ended second in the 7am to 10am slot on Wednesday.