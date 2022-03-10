Always look on the Burnside of life Jesus Christ. Surely a man as familiar with international law as Julian Burnside QC is aware that there is simply no legal requirement for anyone to post. Mere days after getting a solid ratio'ing for complaining about a restaurant cancellation while civilians were being slaughtered in Ukraine and thousands lost their houses in Queensland and NSW, he's decided that people are still interested in his views on suboptimal customer services:

"The Adelaide Festival is the best in Australia, BUT the service is appalling," he felt the need to inform us, shocked that the events of the past two years could have had any impact on his wait times for a wine at a festival. And no, it wasn't a fever dream: Julian Burnside once ran as a candidate for the Greens.

(Note: Tips realised in a panic this morning that we had failed to take a screen grab of the above when we first saw it last night. As it turns out, we needn't have worried, giving Burnside has not seen any reason to delete it at time of writing.)