By limiting media access to his Lismore trip yesterday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison may have avoided another damning “Cobargo moment”. But the damage may have already been done. There's widespread local anger at the perceived sluggishness of the federal response to floods -- and that's likely to hurt a government struggling in the polls.

From the NSW northern rivers to south-east Queensland and the inundated suburbs of Sydney, thousands of people have lived through a catastrophe which hit just two months out from a federal election.

Where it matters

Just how badly will the government’s response to the floods hurt it at the ballot box? It’s a mixed bag around the country. Fortunately for the Coalition, Lismore, the epicentre of the NSW flooding, falls in the Nationals-held seat of Page.