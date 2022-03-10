Women and children have been trapped under rubble after Russian airstrikes hit a maternity hospital in the besieged south-eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was a “direct strike,” asking: “How much longer will the world be an accomplice ignoring terror?”

Footage is heartbreaking. Ukrainian officials say at least 17 people were injured, including women in labour, with heavily pregnant women, post-partum women and babies carried out on stretchers.

Russia has continuously denied targeting civilians.