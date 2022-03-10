On November 5, 2021, national cabinet was briefed by the Bureau of Meteorology on “high-risk” weather expected through until April 2022.

Meeting documents are usually kept secret, but independent Senator Rex Patrick obtained the PowerPoint slides for the briefing via freedom of information. They revealed cabinet was briefed on the increased risk of widespread and coastal flooding during the first four months of 2022. Weather maps indicated south-east Queensland and far north NSW as areas where "riverine flooding due to widespread rain" was a hazard.

February 28

Just as the Bureau of Meteorology predicted, the dying days of the Australian summer saw intense rain that precipitated devastating floods up and down the east coast. After a gloomy summer clouded by Omicron and ending with war in Ukraine, the promised downpour had arrived.