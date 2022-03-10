It's a phrase that would cause the bravest of souls to break out in a cold sweat: "Texts read in court." The defamation proceedings in Sydney's Federal Court, brought by mining magnate and political chaos agent Clive Palmer against WA Emperor Premier Mark McGowan have mostly been a profoundly stupid waste of everyone's time, something of a relief compared to the year's other news. Highlights so far have included Palmer's stated belief that McGowan could straight up murder him without prosecution under the laws WA introduced to prevent him collecting compensation for billions in royalties from a mining proposal.

Some of yesterday's text message revelations were in keeping with that: we got McGowan calling Palmer the "worst Australian who is not in jail" and WA Attorney-General John Quigley letting McGowan know that he was "not making love in the sweet hours before dawn, instead worrying how to defeat Clive :D :D", which, look, thanks for that. We also learned, with dreary predictability, that a lot of private correspondence featured cheap shots at Palmer's weight.

But the day's proceedings also illustrate a lot about how power works in this country in the form of the chummy texts between McGowan and Kerry Stokes, proprietor of The West Australian -- the only daily newspaper in the state he runs.