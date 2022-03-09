Watching the heavens dump a Sydney Harbour into Sydney Harbour every hour, I’m moved -- like all lawyers -- to think about the later flood that will inevitably follow the current flood drowning my city and state: litigation.

Not that I’ll be suing anyone or acting for anyone who’ll be suing anyone, but questions will be asked because the losses will be incalculable -- in lives, property, income, stock, produce and trauma. Who, it will be asked, is to blame? And can they be made to pay?

With water, we are in the legal realm of the Act of God. The law has always said that God is immune from suit, being omnipotent (and notoriously difficult to serve with court papers). More technically, he is incapable of negligence, given that everything he does is by design.