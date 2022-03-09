Lines stretch around the block at banks in Russia. News outlets are forbidden to use the word “war” when covering Ukraine. TikTok and Netflix have been suspended. The rouble has fallen to a record low, interest rates are soaring and, as of this morning, the US has banned Russian oil imports.

International sanctions and backlash against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are causing havoc for citizens. But while the country faces a potential exodus of young, progressive professionals, it's not clear how many are against the war or whether it will spur political action or anti-Putin sentiment.

How are Russians affected?

Reaction from the international community to the invasion of Ukraine has been swift and harsh. The assets of oligarchs have been targeted, and sanctions have caused the rouble to collapse and the Russian stock exchange to close. SWIFT international bank transfers have been suspended, affecting those who freelance for international companies, and the assets of Russia’s central bank have been frozen to stop Russia from selling them off. There’s a real risk of a recession.