As viewers deserted the AM breakfast and morning news programs, and Seven and the ABC's evening bulletins, it was only Nine's news and A Current Affair that held up.

Married At First Sight of course again stormed home for Nine -- with 1.388 million, it was the most watched non-news program. The network won the east coast metros -- Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane by narrower margins -- and thanks to the news (1.356 million average for the 6-7pm hour), ACA (1.106 million) and MAFS, Nine won total people by more than 10 share points.

On the other channels, The Dog House Australia on Ten drew 592,000 nationally, and Seven's SAS Australia 521,000.