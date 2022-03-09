The power of positive thinking Yesterday Defence Minister Peter Dutton pulled his own take on the Scott Morrison school of verbal judo. Just as anyone who thinks Morrison looks like a right berk when he plays a uke is actually mocking everyday Australians, anyone who thinks the government has done an unforgivably shoddy job of responding to the floods in NSW and Queensland is actually having a go at our brave ADF.

“I’m not going to cop criticism of the ADF,” Dutton told Sunrise. He then told the ABC that people really ought to look on the bright side: “I know there’s a lot of activity on Twitter and the rest of it, but I would look at the positives of what’s happening on the ground, in horrific circumstances."

But his performance was left in the dust by Sarina Russo. Russo, who runs a giant private job service provider that has received hundreds of millions in public funds, is staying chipper in the face of floods. Her advice to anyone affected: take a jog.