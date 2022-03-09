Do economic sanctions work as a tool of foreign policy?

Opinions vary -- often according to ideology. For example, business lobby groups like to explain that they don't work because they cost their business donors money. Globalisation proponents dislike them because they prevent the free flow of goods, money and people to where the market dictates in the name of efficiency. And advocates for apartheid Israel, angered by the boycott, divestment, sanctions movement (BDS), like to insist sanctions have never worked anywhere, quietly ignoring the role they played in the end of the apartheid regime of South Africa.

Others claim the sanctions deployed against Russia are a new and effective form of conflict, eliciting rapturous praise: "Warfare without the traditional war ... potent, unified, cooperative and rapid action ... What they did was just absolutely unprecedented in terms of the forcefulness ..." And economist Steven Hamilton describes them as "devastating" for Russia.