Andrey Vladimirovich Kozyrev is a Russian politician who served as the minister for foreign affairs under President Boris Yeltsin from 1990 to 1996. In a series of tweets, he has sought to answer the question: is Vladimir Putin a rational actor?

First of all, I want to examine where the questioning of Putin’s rationality started. I think it began because most people, particularly in the West, view his decision to invade Ukraine as utterly irrational. I disagree. It’s horrific, but not irrational.

To understand why the invasion was rational for Putin, we have to step into his shoes. Three beliefs came together at the same time in his calculus: