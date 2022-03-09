Victor Shevchenko does not come across as an emotional man. He’s also very private and doesn’t even like his wife putting pictures on Facebook. So he wasn’t exactly delighted to find himself in the eye of a media storm when his voice broke and he had to stifle a sob while translating Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s words into English at the European Parliament this week.

Shevchenko, who was born in Kyiv and has lived in Brussels for 18 years, did not expect to break down, however briefly. He prides himself on his professionalism and has done this kind of thing many times before; it was, he says, “business as usual”, as Zelenskyy, hollow-eyed and haggard-faced, appeared via a live link from Kyiv and the extraordinary speech began.

But then a few minutes later the president started talking about a missile attack on Freedom Square in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, and as grim-faced European politicians listened in sober silence, Shevchenko struggled to keep his emotions in check.