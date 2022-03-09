The National Recovery and Resilience Agency was set up in May last year with a budget of $900 million or so. It oversees billions in potential disaster relief payments and is headed by Shane Stone, a former Northern Territory chief minister and Liberal Party federal president.

For his work as coordinator-general, Stone gets a very handy $591,904 a year, part of the approximately $1.5 million spent on executive remuneration. And over the past week, with swathes of eastern Australia inundated with catastrophic levels of rainfall, Stone has become best known for telling people off for living in flood-prone areas.

“You’ve got people who want to live among the gum trees -- what do you think is going to happen? Their house falls in the river, and they say it’s the government’s fault,” Stone told The Sydney Morning Herald in remarks that have led Labor to demand his sacking.