When federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor spruiks changes to the carbon market as a windfall for farmers, you know carbon abatement isn’t high on the list of priorities.
Taylor, in full pre-election mode, pre-released his plans after minimal consultation to get maximum publicity -- even if the carbon market price slumped 25% ($11.75 a unit) to $35 late last week.
The market has hardly budged since because, after his massive intervention, everyone is still getting over the shock of yet more meddling and working through the numbers.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.