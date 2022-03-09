When federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor spruiks changes to the carbon market as a windfall for farmers, you know carbon abatement isn’t high on the list of priorities.

Taylor, in full pre-election mode, pre-released his plans after minimal consultation to get maximum publicity -- even if the carbon market price slumped 25% ($11.75 a unit) to $35 late last week.

The market has hardly budged since because, after his massive intervention, everyone is still getting over the shock of yet more meddling and working through the numbers.