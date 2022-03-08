Australian super funds are "strongly expected" to follow the lead of the Future Fund and dump their Russian-linked investments, the government insisted last week, despite the lack of actual sanctions imposed by Australia on investments in that country or in partnership with Russian firms.

Fair enough -- although, if we start letting basic decency determine our investments, where will that end? And the government is being a tad selective in its Russia outrage -- aluminium giant Rusal continues to own 20% of Queensland Alumina Limited, untouched by sanctions. Wouldn't want to jeopardise the half-billion dollars we make sending alumina to Russia every year, eh?

Some funds didn't need the encouragement -- Australian Super was among a large group of investors around the world, from pension companies, to hedge funds, to managers of sovereign wealth, who began dumping their holdings of Russian assets, which across Western fund managers around the world were worth almost $US170 billion at the end of 2021.