Days after Twitter removed accounts spamming pro-Russian hashtags amid the Ukraine invasion, an Australian misinformation researcher says that he’s found networks of accounts still manipulating the platform by spamming #IStandWithPutin.
Last week Twitter banned more than 100 accounts pushing the hashtag #IStandWithPutin for coordinated inauthentic behaviour -- essentially claiming that they were trying to game the system to get this message trending.
Misinformation researchers first noticed the networks because the accounts whose pro-Russian messages were going viral were small and used generic stock photos, two signs that they weren’t accounts belonging to real people.
