It was Nine’s night easily thanks to Married At First Sight -- 1.334 million nationally after a very strong performance by Nine’s 6 to 7pm hour of news (1.336 million), which again easily won the east coast metros of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Nine news and A Current Affair (1.15 million) in fact hung on to the gains from the previous Monday when viewer interest was high given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the floods in Sydney and northern NSW.

In contrast, Seven News, the 7pm ABC news and 7.30 lost the extra viewers from a week earlier, while the hundreds of thousands of extra viewers for breakfast and mornings news programs a week earlier also vanished -- even though the floods and Ukraine remain big stories. SAS Australia on Seven, 544,000, and The Amazing Race, 287,000, are both still missing in action, as was Seven last night.